Frankford shooting leaves man seriously injured

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for the person who tried to kill a man in Philadelphia's Frankford section.It happened Saturday morning around 12 a.m. along the 1600 block of Bridge Street.Police say a 28-year-old man was shot once in the back and once in the arm.He was transported to an area hospital. He's currently listed in critical condition.No arrests have been made.Anyone with at information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.