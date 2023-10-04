1 dead, 1 injured in shooting near bar in Philadelphia's Frankford section

1 dead, 1 injured in shooting near bar in Philadelphia's Frankford section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting early Wednesday morning in Philadelphia's Frankford section.

The shooting happened at about 1:30 a.m. on the 4100 block of Torresdale Avenue.

According to police, a hookah lounge and bar is nearby and a crowd of people was gathered at the time of the shooting.

A man was shot several times and was taken to an area hospital. Police said he died a short time later.

A 20-year-old woman was also taken to an area hospital where she was listed in stable condition.

Police said they are now talking to people who were there at the time of the shooting, including people from the hookah lounge.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker