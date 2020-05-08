Frankford shooting victim runs to 7-Eleven for help before dying from injuries: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was able to run for help moments after being shot multiple times in the chest in the Frankford section of Philadelphia, police said.

The gunfire erupted just before 2:30 a.m. Friday on the 5000 block of Leiper Street.

Police said the 30-year-old victim ran to a nearby 7-Eleven for help, but later died at the hospital.

Detective beleive the shooting may have been drug-related.

They are still searching for the killer.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
frankford (philadelphia)fatal shootingshooting7 eleven
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Wolf extends stay-at-home order for Philadelphia area
First Pennsylvania counties poised to emerge from lockdown
Former officer shocked over convicted cop shooter's prison release
Delaware stores reopening for curbside business Friday
Several Jersey shore beaches reopening with limited access
14-year-old girl shot in Philadelphia: Police
Funeral services for Sgt. James O'Connor this morning
Show More
AccuWeather: Clouds and Rain Today, Frost and Freeze On Saturday
Arrests made in shooting death of black man jogging in Georgia
Man hit, killed by Southwest plane as it lands at Austin airport
Philadelphia police investigating deadly shooting hear gunshots
Gritty parades through Delaware County
More TOP STORIES News