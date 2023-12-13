South Jersey couple and grandson hospitalized after house fire

FRANKLIN TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Sisters Sunshine and Gwenevieve Klein-Parks are very close with their grandparents.

"We were actually supposed to have dinner with them today," said Sunshine on Wednesday.

But on Monday evening, a fire tore through their Franklin Township home on West Boulevard, which they shared with their grandson, Joshua.

The sisters say their grandparents, John and Kathleen, are both on ventilators.

But they have been able to talk to their brother, Joshua, in the hospital.

"He said that it had started in the fireplace," recalled Sunshine. "A few sparks had popped out and he didn't quite notice at first because he was trying to get their other heating system lit up.

Joshua tried to fight the fire with an extinguisher, but it spread too quickly.

His grandparents were upstairs, and Kathleen had called 911 before going downstairs.

Joshua tried to help his grandfather fight the thick smoke and escape through a second-floor window.

"They were trying to get out of the bathroom window and my brother had jumped out and was trying to pull my grandfather through, and then the paramedics and the firefighters arrived," said Sunshine.

Firefighters got all three to safety. They're now hospitalized with burns.

Their family is trying to focus on what's most important.

"He was apologizing to us for not being able to save all the Christmas presents they had gotten, and we're just like, 'Josh, it's okay. You guys are okay and that's what matters the most,'" said Sunshine.

Their grandparents have burns on 30% of their bodies.

"I just hope they're okay and they wake up and breathe on their own and that we can all be together," said Gwenevieve.

The sisters say doctors tell them they are hopeful that their grandparents will recover.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Gloucester County Fire Marshal.