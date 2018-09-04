There's a settlement Tuesday in the deadly Penn State fraternity hazing case.The family of Timothy Piazza came to terms with the Beta Theta Pi national organization.The agreement includes a sweeping, 17-point plan to reform the fraternity's conduct in an effort to prevent another hazing tragedy.Among the terms: requiring all Beta Theta Pi frat houses across the country to be drug and alcohol-free by August 2020.Monetary payments are not being disclosed.------