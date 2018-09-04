Timothy Piazza's family, Beta Theta Pi fraternity reach settlement following hazing death at Penn State University

EMBED </>More Videos

The family of Timothy Piazza reached a settlement as reported during Action News at 10 on September 4, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
There's a settlement Tuesday in the deadly Penn State fraternity hazing case.

The family of Timothy Piazza came to terms with the Beta Theta Pi national organization.

The agreement includes a sweeping, 17-point plan to reform the fraternity's conduct in an effort to prevent another hazing tragedy.

Among the terms: requiring all Beta Theta Pi frat houses across the country to be drug and alcohol-free by August 2020.

Monetary payments are not being disclosed.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania news
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
All GoFundMe money is gone, attorney for homeless man says
Fmr. Philly cop charged with murder after Hunting Park shooting
Philly public schools to dismiss early Wednesday due to heat
Man accused of killing Blaze Bernstein to stand trial, judge orders
REAL ID pre-verification begins in Pennsylvania
AccuWeather: Two More Days of Oppressive Heat and Humidity
Ryan Howard officially retires with 'Thank You, Philly' letter
SEPTA workers identify missing elderly man in Philly
Show More
Teachers in Philly archdiocese approve contract; classes begin Weds.
Delaware lifeguard struck by lightning
Chaos marks start of Kavanaugh confirmation hearing
Police: Man accidentally shoots himself in Gloucester Co.
Former Arizona U.S. Sen. Jon Kyl to replace John McCain
More News