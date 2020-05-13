West Whiteland Twp. police searching for suspects in large fraud investigation

WEST WHITELAND TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities in Chester County, Pennsylvania are searching for several suspects in connection with a large fraud investigation.West Whiteland Township police say the group is responsible for vehicle, credit card and bank fraud impacting dozens of victims.A warrant has been issued for Gabriel Morris.Morris was last seen driving a black Mercedes which authorities believe he purchased and registered in another person's name.Police have already captured 20-year-old Sante Bishop on charges of access device fraud, identity theft, receiving stolen property and other related offenses.West Whiteland Township police say there are looking for more suspects.