Freebie Friday: Batman comic books, Walmart gift cards, Fall festivals

FREE BATMAN ACTIVITIES AND COMIC BOOK
Calling all superhero fans! September 21st is Batman Day. Fans of the Dark Knight can get free copies of Batman comics at select stores.
Also, select Barnes and Noble stores are doing Batman story time and activities starting at 11 a.m.
FREE WALMART GIFT CARD
If you have an old, unused car seat, bring it to Walmart between now and September 30th and they will give you a $30 gift card for your baby's next car seat.
FREE DISNEY BEDTIME HOTLINE
If your little ones love Disney, you can now have their favorite characters lull them to sleep with a special goodnight message and special call from the Bedtime Hotline.
FREE FALL FESTIVALS
From now through Sunday, September 22, it's the Fall Festival at Spruce Street Harbor Park with tons of live music and fall activities on tap.
On September 21st in Manayunk, there's tons of free fun to be had at MANAfest - from pumpkin carving to face painting, performances, you name it.
FREE MUSEUM ADMISSION
September 21st is also Smithsonian Magazine's Museum Day. You get free tickets for two people at museums and cultural institutions across the country.