Freebie Friday: deals for teachers, families, and more

By Jessica Gonzalez
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This edition of Freebie Friday begins with a great deal for teachers, ahead of the new school year.

Calm, the number one app for meditation, is offering all teachers, in a K -12 classroom, access to its mindfulness app.

The service, which is valued at $60 dollars, features guided exercises to help kids learn how to meditate.

To get this offer, teachers just need to fill out this online form, then wait for a "Welcome to Calm Schools" email to arrive.

Monday, August 19th is Community Night at the Franklin Institute.

Kids and families can explore the museum's permanent exhibits and take part in interactive science activities.

The event runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., one night a month.

If your kids are fans of Disney's "Tangled", you're in luck.

Ryerss Museum and Library, in Burholme, is showing the film Saturday, August 17th, for their Movies in the Park event.

The movie starts at 8 p.m., but free face-painting and arts and crafts begin at 6 p.m.

Saturday, August 17th is also the Beech "Jazz on the Ave" Music Fest and Soul Stock.

Starting at noon, Broad and Cecil B. Moore will be transformed into a giant family-friendly festival.

The event features live music on two stages, free health screenings, plus an entire free Kids Zone with a rock-climbing wall, a moon bounce, clay-sculpting, and more.

The event runs until 9:30 p.m.

Here's a deal for the active.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Smoothie King is launching a new Keto-diet smoothie, called the Keto Champ.

To celebrate, they are offering a free 20-ounce smoothie to anyone who stops by and shows they've hit 10,000 steps via any activity tracker, smart watch, or mobile device.
