It's a festive, family-friendly edition of Freebie Friday.
We begin with a free Thanksgiving Festival at Northern Liberties Piazza Pod Park
The weekend kicks off with live bands, free s'mores, and fire pit lounges from 2 p.m. to 6 .m. on Saturday, November 23rd and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 24th.
But on Sunday, there's also a giant group sculpt Cornucopia workshop, from the Clay Studio, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and a special "Superhero in Training" activity for kids at 3 p.m.
Chestnut Hill is kicking off the holiday season in style on Saturday, November 23rd, with their annual Circle of Trees gathering at the Woodmere Art Museum.
The event, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., includes live music, plus free cookies and hot chocolate... as well as special exhibits and, of course, a tree lighting ceremony led by Santa.
Parents, if your child loves Frozen, take them to a Target store on Saturday, November 23rd, to catch up before Frozen 2.
Participating locations will be bringing the original movie to life with Disney Frozen Storytime, playing every 30 minutes on Google nest Mini, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
There are also giveaways, toy demos, and more.
Santa and his helpers are stopping by Kohl's stores nationwide this Sunday, November 24th.
Kids who stop by their local store's toy department from 1 p.m. to 3 p,.m. will not only get a free photo with Jolly Saint Nick, they'll get a free hot wheels or barbie gift, while supplies last.
If you're feeling crafty, Michaels is hosting a "Holiday Maker Fest" on Saturday, November 23rd.
Participants can make a holiday floral mason jar or a fun Christmas tree t-shirt, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
All supplies for the DIY projects are free and will be provided.
Freebie Friday: festive, family fun
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News