Freebie Friday: festive, family fun

It's a festive, family-friendly edition of Freebie Friday.We begin with a free Thanksgiving Festival at Northern Liberties Piazza Pod ParkThe weekend kicks off with live bands, free s'mores, and fire pit lounges from 2 p.m. to 6 .m. on Saturday, November 23rd and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 24th.But on Sunday, there's also a giant group sculpt Cornucopia workshop, from the Clay Studio, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and a special "Superhero in Training" activity for kids at 3 p.m.Chestnut Hill is kicking off the holiday season in style on Saturday, November 23rd, with their annual Circle of Trees gathering at the Woodmere Art Museum.The event, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., includes live music, plus free cookies and hot chocolate... as well as special exhibits and, of course, a tree lighting ceremony led by Santa.Parents, if your child loves Frozen, take them to a Target store on Saturday, November 23rd, to catch up before Frozen 2.Participating locations will be bringing the original movie to life with Disney Frozen Storytime , playing every 30 minutes on Google nest Mini, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.There are also giveaways, toy demos, and more.Santa and his helpers are stopping by Kohl's stores nationwide this Sunday, November 24th.Kids who stop by their local store's toy department from 1 p.m. to 3 p,.m. will not only get a free photo with Jolly Saint Nick, they'll get a free hot wheels or barbie gift, while supplies last.If you're feeling crafty, Michaels is hosting a " Holiday Maker Fest " on Saturday, November 23rd.Participants can make a holiday floral mason jar or a fun Christmas tree t-shirt, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.All supplies for the DIY projects are free and will be provided.