localish

Take a frighteningly fun trip down Freeform's Halloween Road

By Sophie Flay
EMBED <>More Videos

Spooky Fun at Freeform's Halloween Road

LOS ANGELES -- Freeform's Halloween Road at Heritage Square Museum is celebrating 31 nights of Halloween.

The immersive experience takes you on a Spooktacular adventure through beloved Halloween movies like Halloweentown and Ghost Busters. Guests can expect a lot of trick-or-treating, live performances, and dozens of photo opportunities. Plus, there are tarot card readings and sweet treats along the way.

Guests can also enjoy a beer and wine garden and play games in the center of Halloween Road. Costumes are encouraged and tickets can be purchased online.

Watch 31 Nights of Halloween all October long on Freeform. For more visit: 31NightsofHalloweenTV
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kabcfreeformhalloweenmovieslocalish
LOCALISH
Spooky Fun at Freeform's Halloween Road
Jonny Cota on Plus Life Episode 3
Knott's Berry Farm offers Halloween fun for all ages
'12 inches of deliciousness' tops Chicago Egg Roll Lady's menu
TOP STORIES
Pa. man accused of murdering, assaulting coworkers in Florida
Eagles fans excited for season despite tough start
10 hospitalized after hazmat incident in Deptford
3 armed men steal $12k in Tioga-Nicetown home invasion
Passengers forced to evacuate after plane catches fire at NJ airport
What the debt ceiling is, and why you should care about it
Powerball jackpot increases to $670 million
Show More
Bystanders carry 97-year-old out of burning home on chair: video
NJ soccer team emerges from tornado-ravaged home with high hopes
Small plane clips light pole, crashes onto Texas highway: video
Major oil spill off California coast closes beaches; airshow canceled
Man shot and killed in hallway of Camden apartment building
More TOP STORIES News