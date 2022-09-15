Potential freight rail union strike impacting long distance Amtrak schedule

Ted Rossman, a senior industry analyst at Bankrate.com, said you could see gas prices rise if a strike happens.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Freight rail companies and unions are negotiating contracts as a Friday deadline looms. If no agreement is reached, a worker strike could happen.

"It comes at a bad time because we're really just starting to crawl out from under all the supply chain disruptions of the past few years created by the pandemic, by the War in Ukraine," said Ted Rossman, a senior industry analyst at Bankrate.com.

Rossman said this could set back any progress made.

"Forty percent of goods that are transported within the U.S. are on a train at some point. That includes 75% of cars. So that's a big category," said Rossman.

Other big-ticket items like food and gasoline can be transported by train.

Rossman said you could see gas prices rise if a strike happens. To be proactive he suggests getting your holiday shopping done before Halloween and buying a big ticket item now.

"If you kind of know that the fridge or the washing machine or the TV is on its last legs, you may not want to cut it too close there because sometimes there are long waits, and I think something like this strike could potentially add to that," said Rossman.

As a result, on Wednesday, Amtrak announced it will cancel all long-distance trains starting Thursday since much of the track they use for their trains is owned and operated by the freight companies involved in the negotiations.

The negotiations do not involve Amtrak or the Amtrak workforce.

"I think what Amtrak's trying to avoid is these longer haul trains, like they don't want people to be stranded because of worker shortages, and shutdowns," said Rossman.

While this is not going to impact the busy northeast corridor, it will impact Amtrak's Silver Star line locally in Philadelphia.

"Like if you're about to take a seven-day train trip from Philadelphia to Los Angeles or something they don't want you to get stuck mid-way," said Rossman.

Amtrak added it's closely monitoring the ongoing freight rail - rail labor contract negotiations and is hopeful that parties will reach a resolution soon.

Some State-Supported frequencies have been canceled for the evening of Thursday, Sept. 15, on the following services: Capitol Corridor, Amtrak Cascades, Heartland Flyer, Illinois Service, Michigan Service, Pacific Surfliner (partial), Piedmont, San Joaquins, Springfield Service (north of Springfield), and Virginia Service.

As for service updates on Friday, they will be announced Thursday, according to Amtrak.

Rossman says the last time this happened was in the 1990s, and the strike lasted two days.

"I have to think any action would be short-lived though like they would either work it out or the government would make them work it out," said Rossman.