8 injured, including children, in stabbing in French Alps, interior minister says

Eight people, including children, were injured in a stabbing in the French Alps on Thursday morning, local authorities said.

Eight people were stabbed in a playground in Annecy, France, local authorities said.

PARIS and LONDON -- Eight people, including children, were injured in a stabbing in the French Alps on Thursday morning, local authorities said.

The attack took place at about 9:45 a.m. local time, in Annecy's city center, a spokesperson for the local prefecture told ABC News.

A suspect was arrested immediately and is currently in police custody, the spokesperson said.

"Several people including children have been injured by an individual armed with a knife in a square in Annecy," French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Twitter.

The local prefecture said it had not yet released the health status or ages of the victims.

Annecy sits close to the French border and is about 20 miles south of Geneva, Switzerland. Tourists flock to the historic Medieval city center to stroll alongside canals, according to the local tourist office.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Guy Davies contributed to this story.