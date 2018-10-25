U.S. & WORLD

'French Spiderman' arrested after scaling London skyscraper

EMBED </>More Videos

'French Spiderman' arrested after scaling London skyscraper.

LONDON --
French urban climber Alain Robert has been arrested after scaling one of London's tallest buildings.

Robert climbed the Heron Tower without ropes or safety gear on Thursday as police cordoned off the building, closed roads and ushered spectators away.

Robert, known as "the French Spiderman," has climbed many of the world's tallest structures, almost always without ropes or harnesses and often without permission.

Before Thursday's climb, he told reporters "I fully feel alive when my life is at stake. It may sound a bit scary and crazy, but this is the way it is."

City of London Police said a 56-year-old man was arrested for "causing public nuisance."

Commander Karen Baxter criticized Robert for taxing police resources and causing "significant disturbance to local transport and businesses and their staff."

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldskyscraperspiderman
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
2 Yosemite visitors dead after fall from popular overlook
TIMELINE: Suspicious devices mailed to high-profile figures
Finnish company looking to hire full-time elves for holiday season
2018 election: What is a blue wave?
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Birds hold big pep rally for Eagles fans in London
Here's how Wembley Stadium is getting ready for the Eagles
Reward offered in fatal Cheltenham road rage shooting
2 suspicious packages addressed to Biden found in Delaware
Pipe bomb scare raises new questions about mail safety
Powerball Results: No winner, jackpot swells to $750M
Winner of Mega Millions can stay anonymous thanks to law
Local spots to watch the Eagles' London game Sunday morning
Show More
Police: Feasterville thieves use scooter, place stolen alcohol in pants
AccuWeather: Coastal Storm To Impact The Region Friday Night Into Saturday
The Parkway's 100th year soiree in Philadelphia
2 girls planned to kill classmates, drink blood, police say
Police: Man killed in possible road rage shooting
More News