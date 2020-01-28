air travel

Frontier Airlines announces new flights from Wilmington to Orlando

NEW CASTLE, Delaware -- Delaware's status as the only state in the country without commercial air service is ending.

Frontier Airlines announced Tuesday that it will begin flights from Wilmington-New Castle Airport to Orlando starting May 14. The summer flights will be offered Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

Delaware has been without commercial airline service since Frontier left in 2015 after a two-year run.

Denver-based Frontier, an ultra low-cost airline, began service in Delaware in July 2013.

It once offered flights to Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Houston, and three Florida destinations. It later limited service to Orlando and Tampa before ceasing operations in 2015
