Travel

Frontier Airlines buying Spirit in $3B deal, creating nation's fifth largest carrier

The deal is valued at $6.6 billion when accounting for the assumption of debt and other liabilities.
EMBED <>More Videos

Frontier Airlines buying Spirit in $3B budget carrier deal

The parent company of the budget airline Frontier is buying Spirit Airlines in a $2.9 billion cash-and-stock deal that will give the combined company enough heft to better compete against the largest U.S. airlines.

The deal is valued at $6.6 billion when accounting for the assumption of debt and operating lease liabilities.


Spirit shareholders will receive 1.9126 shares of Frontier plus $2.13 in cash for each existing Spirit share they own. This implies a value of $25.83 per Spirit share at Frontier's closing stock price of $12.39 on Friday.

Existing Frontier shareholders will own approximately 51.5% and existing Spirit stockholders will own approximately 48.5% of the combined airline. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of the year.


Shares of Frontier Group Holdings Inc., based in Denver, slipped almost 3% before the opening bell Monday. Shares of Spirit Airlines Inc., based in Miami, jumped about 12%.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelair travelfrontier airlinesairlinespirit airlines
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man killed in carjacking outside mother's NE Philly home: Police
Navy SEAL candidate from NJ dies after 'Hell Week' training
3 home invasion suspects wanted for kidnapping man: Police
AccuWeather: Winter Weather Advisory
New mask policy takes effect at Philly schools
Eagles safety Anthony Harris takes girl to 'Daddy-Daughter Dance'
City changes Washington Ave. overhaul plan
Show More
Child, 3, shot during argument between tow truck drivers
Chainsaw-wielding suspects take down trees in Point Breeze
Fire leaves 2 dead including young girl, 3 others seriously injured
Suspect arrested in connection with SEPTA gunpoint robberies
Joe Rogan apologizes for saying racial slur: 'I'm not racist'
More TOP STORIES News