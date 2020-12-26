Community & Events

Frontline workers receive special Christmas meals from restauranteur Stephen Starr

By Ashley Johnson
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A special gift was given this Christmas, from local restauranteur Stephen Starr to those on the frontline in hospitals.

"For me, it's comforting. It's like a hug," said Patient Care Tech Michael Jordan.

Brittany Sanchez, who is an RN, said, "It's always the little things. I think a lot of us have really come to realize this year in particular."

It's a grand gesture to say 'thank you' to those spending the holiday away from their own families to help keep other individuals safe.

Twelve-hundred savory meals, were delivered to three local hospitals.

Those recipients were Pennsylvania Hospital on Spruce Street, Penn Presbyterian Hospital, and the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.

"People here in all the hospitals in Philadelphia and across the country have been literally risking their lives for all of us," said entrepreneur Stephen Starr. "So with the infrastructure that I have, this was the least I could do."

The CEO of Pennsylvania Hospital says these kind gestures are needed more than ever during this unprecedented time.

"I will say it's absolutely busy. Our COVID units are just about at capacity, but the staff is resilient," said CEO Theresa Larivee.

Many healthcare workers ate comfort food like turkey and cornbread stuffing. But Starr says it's really about the thought that counts.

"I think today, it will feel like a home-cooked meal, cooked with love, and we did cook this with love," said Starr.
