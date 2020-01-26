"Frozen Frogman" challenge honors fallen military heroes

Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Heavy rain causes flooding in Philadelphia
1 dead, 3 injured in Pennsville crash
5.0 earthquake hits Puerto Rico amid ongoing tremors
Hit-and-run crash kills man on Broad Street
Deadly crash on Vine Street Expressway kills 1, injures 2
NYPD officer dad, fiancee arrested in death of 8-year-old boy
Happy Lunar New Year! 2020 is the Year of the Rat
Show More
AccuWeather: Drying Out Tonight, Breezy Sunday
Impeachment trial: Lawyer says Dems want to 'overturn' last election
Coronavirus kills 41, sickens 1,200 as more countries report cases
US company working toward developing coronavirus vaccine
Girl Scout creates cover of Lizzo song to help sell cookies
More TOP STORIES News