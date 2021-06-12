Fuel leak contaminates watershed in Brookhaven, Delaware County

BROOKHAVEN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A fuel leak is causing issues in Brookhaven, Delaware County.Officials say the leak was discovered at the Gas-n-Go gas station on Coebourne Boulevard and Edmont Avenue early Saturday morning.Brookhaven Police say the leak has contaminated a storm water retention pond behind the Coebourne School.The fuel then made its way through a storm drain to Shepard Run along the 400 and 500 blocks of West Brookhaven Road.Police say an odor and sheening has been detected at Shepard Run.Officials are also urging residents to keep children and pets away from any runoff locations of the watershed.Mitigation and clean-up efforts are underway.