Fuel spills onto road after crash in Pennsauken Township

Crash leads to fuel spill in Pennsauken Twp. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on February 6, 2019.

PENNSAUKEN TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
A crash involving a tractor trailer led to a fuel spill in South Jersey on Wednesday.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. on S. Crescent Boulevard and N. Park Drive in Pennsauken Township, Camden County.

Authorities say the tractor trailer was turning when it was hit by another vehicle.

The crash ruptured the truck's fuel tank, spilling fuel.

Both drivers were evaluated for this injuries.

Camden County
