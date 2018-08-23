FUGITIVE ARREST

Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured in Brooklyn Thursday

EMBED </>More Videos

Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured: As seen on Action News at 4: 30 p.m., August 23, 2018

Federal authorities helped New Jersey state police capture one of the state's most wanted fugitives Thursday.

Dequan McNeil, 36, was arrested in Brooklyn this morning.

Police said McNeil and two accomplices broke into a Woodbine home, back in 2016, and severely beat the homeowner while her young children were bound and locked in a room.

The trio then stole a number of items from the house.

McNeil's alleged accomplices were captured last year

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
new jersey newsarrestfugitivefugitive arrest
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FUGITIVE ARREST
Officials: Third suspect in Deptford shoplifting incident arrested
Woman suspected in Minnesota, Florida deaths caught
The life of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force
Heavily tattooed escaped inmate found in Pa.
More fugitive arrest
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
More News