Federal authorities helped New Jersey state police capture one of the state's most wanted fugitives Thursday.Dequan McNeil, 36, was arrested in Brooklyn this morning.Police said McNeil and two accomplices broke into a Woodbine home, back in 2016, and severely beat the homeowner while her young children were bound and locked in a room.The trio then stole a number of items from the house.McNeil's alleged accomplices were captured last year------