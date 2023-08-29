See photos, video of Wednesday's rare blue supermoon from across the globe

The second full moon of August, also the closest full moon to earth of the year, has shined bright above skylines around the world.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- A rare blue supermoon -- the closest full moon of the year -- dazzled stargazers Wednesday night.

A peacock sits on a chimney as a nearly full moon rises behind it, in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.

Saturn joined the celestial spectacle, visible alongside the moon, at least where skies were clear.

It was the second full moon of August, thus the blue label. And it was unusually close to Earth, therefore a supermoon.

A rare Blue Supermoon rises over Lake Michigan as spectators watch from Chicago's 31st Street beach Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

The moon appeared to be bigger and brighter than usual, given its close proximity to Earth: just 222,043 miles (357,344 kilometers) or so. The Aug. 1 supermoon was more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) farther away.

If you missed it, it will be a long wait: The next blue supermoon isn't until 2037. But another regular supermoon is on the horizon at the end of September, the last one of the year.

PHOTOS: Rare blue supermoon dazzles stargazers around the globe

Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia

The supermoon rises near the equestrian statue of Damdin Sukhbaatar on Sukhbaatar Square in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. AP Photo/Ng Han Guan

Athens, Greece

The supermoon rises behind the ancient temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounion, about 45 miles south of Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis

Gaza City, Palestine

The supermoon rises in the sky over the houses of Gaza City, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. AP Photo/Adel Hana

Moscow, Russia

The August Super Blue Moon sets behind a historical building and the St. Basil's Cathedral, right, as people walk in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko

Ujue, Spain

The moon known as blue moon rises behind the small village of Ujue, northern Spain, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos

Rome, Italy

A supermoon rises over the Colosseum in Rome, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia

Montevideo, Uruguay

A supermoon rises over Montevideo, Uruguay, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico

Lisbon, Portugal

People watch a supermoon rise above Lisbon, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. AP Photo/Armando Franca

U.S. Open, New York

A super moon rises behind Arthur Ashe Stadium during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in New York. AP Photo/Manu Fernandez

Kansas City, Missouri

The full moon rises beyond a sign in the outfield during a baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

San Francisco, California