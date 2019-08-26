Fund backed by Leonardo DiCaprio pledges $5M to combat Amazon rainforest fires

NEW YORK -- A new environmental foundation backed by Leonardo DiCaprio is pledging $5 million in aid to the Amazon, which has been swept by wildfires.

Earth Alliance was created last month by DiCaprio and philanthropists Laurene Powell Jobs and Brian Sheth. On Sunday, it launched the Amazon Forest Fund in an announcement on their website.

RELATED: Brazilian troops deploy to fight Amazon rainforest fires

The alliance is also seeking donations to help repair the Brazilian rainforest, called the lungs of the planet.''

Brazilian federal experts reported a record number of wildfires across the country this year, up 84% over the same period in 2018.

The funds will be distributed to five local groups working to combat the problem: Instituto Associacao Floresta Protegida, Coordination of the Indigenous Organizations of the Brazilian Amazon, Instituto Kabu, Instituto Raoni, and Instituto Socioambiental.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
leonardo dicaprioforest firewildfireu.s. & worlddonations
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Child struck by hit-and-run driver in Northeast Philadelphia
Boy, 5, falls out of second-floor window in Center City
Heavy smoke billows from SW Philadelphia junkyard fire
High rip current risk in effect through Monday night
Teen shot twice in the back of the head in schoolyard
Viral 26-pound cat 'Mr. B' getting adopted, shelter says
AccuWeather: Comfortable Night
Show More
Man accused of sexually assaulting 2 women in separate incidents
Gas explosion in Maryland badly damages shopping center
Deadly ATV accident under investigation in Monroe Township
SEPTA police officer foils attempted burglary of check cashing store
Police arrest 3 in connection to Popeyes, Chipotle robberies
More TOP STORIES News