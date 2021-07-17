Golf fundraiser held in memory of fallen firefighter Sean DeMuynck in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Dozens of golfers hit the links to raise money for the family of fallen volunteer firefighter 35-year-old Sean DeMuynck.The fundraiser teed off Friday morning at Rock Manor Golf Course on Carruthers Lane, in Wilmington.Many of the golfers are members of IBEW local 654.DeMuynck was a volunteer with the Overbrook Hills Fire Company.He collapsed and died fighting a fire in Wynnewood on the Fourth of July.