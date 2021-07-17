Golf fundraiser held in memory of fallen firefighter Sean DeMuynck in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Dozens of golfers hit the links to raise money for the family of fallen volunteer firefighter 35-year-old Sean DeMuynck.
The fundraiser teed off Friday morning at Rock Manor Golf Course on Carruthers Lane, in Wilmington.
Many of the golfers are members of IBEW local 654.
DeMuynck was a volunteer with the Overbrook Hills Fire Company.
He collapsed and died fighting a fire in Wynnewood on the Fourth of July.
