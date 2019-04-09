Fundraiser for child who lost his family in apartment fire at Chester Community Charter School Tuesday

CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- Chester Community Charter School is hosting a fundraiser Tuesday for a family torn apart by a fatal fire over the weekend.A 7-year-old boy, James, and his father, Ralph Freeman, were killed.The boy's 4-year-old brother Jeremiah remains at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. He is sedated and family members are praying he pulls through.The fire broke out in the early morning hours Sunday at the family's apartment in the 200 block of Concord Street in Chester.On Monday, investigators were back out at that apartment.Neighbors say they had search warrants for other apartments to check for an illegal electric hookup.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.On Monday night, friends and family held a vigil for the father and son.They say that 7-year-old James was a great kid and that Ralph Freeman was a hardworking father."He loves his family deeply. He knew he was loved. By lots of friends and family that are showing up here now. He is loved. And will always be loved. And that's my baby brother," said his sister, Piseitta Arrington.