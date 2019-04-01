Fundraiser held for Philadelphia highway patrol officer injured in crash

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5091848" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Officers gather to pray for injured colleague Ofc. Andy Chan: Dann Cuellar reports on Action News at 11 p.m., January 16, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Members of the Philadelphia Police Department spent time together raising money for one of their own.They gathered in Chinatown to support Officer Andy Chan.Chan, who's with the highway patrol, was critically injured on January 3.He was in a coma and on a ventilator for several weeks before being able to breathe on his own.Action News spoke with his cousin Sunday, who is also of police officer."Andy is a very positive person, also a very tough and strong guy. The family is very hopeful that he'll get through this," said Chan's cousin, Officer Philip Wan.Chan has been with the Philadelphia Police Department for the past 24 years.