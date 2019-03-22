Funeral arrangements announced for fallen Philadelphia firefighter

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Fire Department has announced funeral arrangements for a firefighter who died from a medical emergency while on duty.Michael Bernstein passed away on Wednesday. He was on duty at Engine 78 at Philadelphia International Airport.He was a 22 year veteran of the department.Bernstein is survived by his wife, three children, parents, and other family members.The arrangements are as follows:Monday, March 25 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.John F. Givnish Funeral Home10975 Academy Road, PhiladelphiaTuesday, March 26Departs at approximately 8:45 a.m. from Engine 22 at Academy and Comly Roads, proceeding south on Academy to Givnish Funeral Home.Tuesday, March 26 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.Givnish Funeral Home10975 Academy Road, PhiladelphiaTuesday, March 26 at 12:30 p.m.St. Jerome Church8100 Colfax Street, PhiladelphiaImmediately following the serviceResurrection Cemetery5201 Hulmeville Road, Bensalem