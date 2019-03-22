Funeral arrangements announced for fallen Philadelphia firefighter

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Fire Department has announced funeral arrangements for a firefighter who died from a medical emergency while on duty.
Michael Bernstein passed away on Wednesday. He was on duty at Engine 78 at Philadelphia International Airport.
He was a 22 year veteran of the department.
Bernstein is survived by his wife, three children, parents, and other family members.
The arrangements are as follows:
Viewing
Monday, March 25 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
John F. Givnish Funeral Home
10975 Academy Road, Philadelphia
Procession
Tuesday, March 26
Departs at approximately 8:45 a.m. from Engine 22 at Academy and Comly Roads, proceeding south on Academy to Givnish Funeral Home.
Viewing
Tuesday, March 26 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Givnish Funeral Home
10975 Academy Road, Philadelphia
Service
Tuesday, March 26 at 12:30 p.m.
St. Jerome Church
8100 Colfax Street, Philadelphia
Interment
Immediately following the service
Resurrection Cemetery
5201 Hulmeville Road, Bensalem
