Disasters & Accidents

Funeral arrangements announced for fallen Philadelphia firefighter

Michael Berstein

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Fire Department has announced funeral arrangements for a firefighter who died from a medical emergency while on duty.

Michael Bernstein passed away on Wednesday. He was on duty at Engine 78 at Philadelphia International Airport.

He was a 22 year veteran of the department.

Bernstein is survived by his wife, three children, parents, and other family members.

The arrangements are as follows:

Viewing
Monday, March 25 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
John F. Givnish Funeral Home
10975 Academy Road, Philadelphia

Procession

Tuesday, March 26
Departs at approximately 8:45 a.m. from Engine 22 at Academy and Comly Roads, proceeding south on Academy to Givnish Funeral Home.

Viewing
Tuesday, March 26 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Givnish Funeral Home
10975 Academy Road, Philadelphia

Service

Tuesday, March 26 at 12:30 p.m.
St. Jerome Church
8100 Colfax Street, Philadelphia

Interment
Immediately following the service
Resurrection Cemetery
5201 Hulmeville Road, Bensalem
Report a Typo
Related topics:
disasters & accidentssouth philadelphiaphiladelphia newsfirefightersphiladelphia fire department
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Suspected case of mumps at Abington High School
Nation's first supervised injection site may get a lease in Philly
Police impostors tie up victims, abduct woman in NE Phila.
Three-year-old girl scolds and separates parents for 'gross' kiss
Fire at Philly airport parking lot damages 5 cars
Fishtown home damaged due to faulty construction collapses in rain
2 American soldiers killed in Afghanistan, US forces say
Show More
Bryce Harper hit 2 home runs while wearing Phillie Phanatic socks
16-year-old Texas teen accepted to 9 law schools
Jimmy Carter becomes longest living U.S. president of all time
Mom of 5 donates uterus to anonymous woman
KFC's Chicken and Waffles are back for a limited time
More TOP STORIES News