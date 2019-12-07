teen shot

Funeral for teen Ceani Smalls killed stepping off SEPTA bus in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sixteen-year-old Ceani Smalls will be laid to rest on Saturday.

It was one week ago when the teen was killed as she stepped off a SEPTA bus in North Philadelphia.

Forty-one-year-old Robert Jamieson, a convicted felon, is accused of killing Smalls.



Authorities said Smalls was exiting the SEPTA bus at 22nd Street and Sedgley Avenue that afternoon when she was shot in the shoulder by Jamieson who was firing randomly at passengers.

Smalls was a student at Mathematics, Civics and Sciences Charter School.



At a vigil on Monday, family, school staff and fellow students remembered Smalls and her legacy.

"Everything was perfect. I could ask for nothing more. When you are thinking about your kid, I got everything," her father Dwayne Smalls said.
