Funeral scheduled for boy shot at Pleasantville high school football game

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Funeral services will be held this weekend for a 10-year-old boy who died after being shot during a Pleasantville-Camden high school football playoff game.

Micah Tennant's family says the service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at New Shiloh Baptist Church in Atlantic City.

The child was shot in the neck when gunfire erupted in the stands during a Nov. 15 game between Pleasantville and Camden. He died five days later, just hours before the game was resumed.

10-year-old Micah seriously injured after being shot during a football game in Pleasantville, NJ on November 15, 2019.



Micah's aunt, Jeannette Bundy, only spoke to Action News, saying her eyes are so sore because she's been crying most of the day.



"This is so sad, sad, this is a wonderful little kid," said Bundy.

Bundy spoke lovingly of her little nephew who called her "Auntie Buttons." He was a happy, jolly kid who always seemed to be smiling, said Bundy. Now that child is senselessly gone.

"It's sad that it happens around the holidays when you're supposed to be joyful and happy, the families come together. This is devastating," said Bundy.



A 15-year-old boy was also grazed in the incident.

Six men have been charged in the shooting, including a 27-year-old man who was shot. Authorities have said he was targeted by the shooter.

Alvin Wyatt, 31, the suspected gunman, faces numerous counts including murder, two counts of attempted murder and weapons offenses.

-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.
