Funeral services for fallen Philadelphia Police Sgt. James O'Connor this morning

A full police escort will lead to a funeral mass at Our Lady of Calvary Church in Northeast Philadelphia.
O'Connor was gunned down in March while trying to serve a warrant in the city's Frankford section.
Two teenagers have been charged with multiple counts of murder.
The service will be streamed at 6abc.com beginning at 10 a.m.
Formerly a SWAT corporal, the 46-year-old was promoted to sergeant after his death.
A week after his killing, hundreds of police vehicles rode by the O'Connor home to pay their respects.
"He gave his life for this city and he deserves it, just remember him still then," said Terri O'Connor, the late officer's wife. "I didn't know how today was going to turn out. I didn't know if people would show up at all and I've been assured that he's not forgotten, he's not forgotten, and we got a glimpse of that today. It helps. It helps us get through the hurt a little bit better today."
The 23-year veteran leaves behind his wife and their two children.
The sergeant's 25-year-old son, Jimmy, is an officer in the 6th district.