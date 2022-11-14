Beloved rooster 'Squiggy' missing from NJ animal sanctuary: 'I just want him back'

"I really believe that somebody wanted him badly," said Laurie Zaleski, the founder of Funny Farm Rescue in Mays Landing.

MAYS LANDING, New Jersey (WPVI) -- As a wide variety of animals enjoy a peaceful day at Funny Farm Rescue in Mays Landing, New Jersey, one resident is noticeably missing.

"After lunchtime, I noticed we couldn't find him," said Laurie Zaleski, founder and president of Funny Farm Rescue & Sanctuary.

She's talking about "Squiggy," a tiny black and white rooster who's become a fan favorite in his two years at the animal sanctuary.

"We always joke and say he's like a kitten in a rooster's body. He's a bantam rooster, which makes him smaller," said Zaleski.

He's been missing since Tuesday, November 8.

Tuesdays are visiting days at the farm, and Zaleski says last Tuesday was especially busy because some schools were off for Election Day.

Zaleski thinks there's a good possibility that he was taken.

"I really believe that somebody wanted him badly, said Zaleski, who filed a police report. "Every time, every visiting day, people say, 'Can I adopt this rooster?'"

She said she would have to put time limits on how long guests could hold him because he was so popular.

"His eyes will shut right in their lap, it's adorable. And there's adults, too, that are scared to death of birds. And once they meet Squiggy, their fears go away," said Zaleski.

On top of that, Squiggy is a new father to seven new baby chicks.

The rescue does have surveillance cameras and the footage is being reviewed.

A $1,900 reward is being offered by the rescue.

"I don't care if they want to leave him outside in a box and call me... I'll go out and get him. I'll arrange for a pickup of the check. I will not press charges. You have my word," said Zaleski. "I just want him back."