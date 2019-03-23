u.s. & world

Furniture flies across deck as stranded Norway ship Viking Sky rocks violently: VIDEO

EMBED <>More Videos

Furniture and fixtures flew violently across the room as the stranded Viking Sky cruise ship heaved side to side off the coast of Norway. The Viking Sky's evacuation is likely to be a slow and dangerous process, as passengers needed to be hoisted from the cruise ship one by one.

HUSTADVIKA, Norway -- Furniture could be seen rolling violently across the room as a cruise ship stranded off the coast of Norway rocked powerfully from side to side in severe weather.

The video was shot aboard the Viking Sky, which issued a mayday call as bad weather hit Saturday. Engine problems caused it to start drifting toward the rocky shore.

In the video, shot by Alexus Shepphard, one passenger joked that the cruise was "officially over" after tiles fell from the ceiling and onto passengers amid the chaos.

Rescue teams with helicopters and boats have been dispatched to evacuate the cruise ship under extremely difficult circumstances. Norwegian public broadcaster NRK said the Viking Sky's evacuation was a slow and dangerous process, as passengers needed to be hoisted one-by-one from the cruise ship to the five available helicopters.

American passenger John Curry told NRK that he was having lunch as the cruise ship started to shake.

"It was just chaos. The helicopter ride from the ship to shore I would rather not think about. It wasn't nice," Curry told the broadcaster.

EMBED More News Videos

Norwegian public broadcaster NRK said the Viking Sky's evacuation was likely to be a slow and dangerous process, as passengers needed to be hoisted from the cruise ship to the five available helicopters one by one.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
disasters & accidentsrescueu.s. & worldcruise shipeuropesevere weather
U.S. & WORLD
Passengers airlifted one by one from stranded cruise ship
Findings from Mueller investigation expected to be released soon
2 American soldiers killed in Afghanistan identified
Patriots owner Robert Kraft issues apology in prostitution case
TOP STORIES
4 arrested after police chase ends with crash into Germantown home
Germantown bar shooting suspect in custody, police say
Findings from Mueller investigation expected to be released soon
Philadelphia Police: Boy, 11, Hit By Train in Olney
Man struck and killed in Kensington hit and run
Community in uproar over possibly losing little league field in Chester Co.
Police investigate hit and run in Juniata
Show More
Lawyer's office shot at after cop's acquittal in teen death
Driver critically injured in crash in Gloucester County
Firefighters battle barn fire in Lehigh Township
Woman abducted by men alleging posing as cops in NE Philadelphia
1 hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Burlington Township
More TOP STORIES News