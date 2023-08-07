Inside Story debates the future of the Republican Party in Philadelphia and how recent events will impact it.

The Future of the Republican party in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Matt O'Donnell and the panelists talked about the Working Families Party vowing to shut out GOP candidates from City Hall and what that means for the future of the Republican Party in Philadelphia.

They also discussed what the Philadelphia Mayoral Candidates Cherelle Parker (D) and David Oh (R) have been up to this summer.

Plus, is the school voucher system still an issue during current Pennsylvania budget negotiations, will Dave McCormick (R) throw his hat in the ring for the Senate race against incumbent Bob Casey (D), and why is Doug Mastriano touring around Pennsylvania and whether he will run for another statewide office?

Plus a tribute to the late Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver, the first Black woman to win statewide office in New Jersey.

Get the inside story with panelists David Dix, Christine Flowers, George Burrell and Dom Giordano.