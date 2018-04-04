Melissa gets a French lesson at Acadia restaurant

EMBED </>More Videos

Behind the scenes with Melissa Magee and Sean Nevins at his Bella Vista restaurant Acadia. (WPVI)

Behind the scenes with Melissa Magee and Sean Nevins at his Bella Vista restaurant Acadia. The conversation goes from English to French without skipping a beat. Don't worry Melissa translates at the end.
----------

Check out FYI Philly on social media. Like us on Facebook FYI Philly on Facebook for more about destination sites across the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Report a Typo
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News