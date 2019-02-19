FYI PHILLY

FYI Loves the Arts Roundup

Here's a roundup of cultural happenings-from art exhibitions to theater.

FYI Loves the Arts: Chinese Galleries and more
Philadelphia Museum of Art: Chinese Galleries
2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, PA 19130
215-763-8100
Rodin Museum
2151 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, PA 19130

Women's Mobile Museum | Facebook
Through March 30

Philadelphia Photo Arts Center
1400 N American St #103, Philadelphia, PA 19122
215-232-5678

Philadelphia Theatre Company: Bridges of Madison County
Through March 3
Suzanne Roberts Theatre
480 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146

215-985-0420
