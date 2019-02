FYI Loves the Arts Roundup

FYI Loves the Arts: Chinese Galleries and more

Here's a roundup of cultural happenings-from art exhibitions to theater.2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, PA 19130215-763-81002151 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, PA 19130Through March 30Philadelphia Photo Arts Center1400 N American St #103, Philadelphia, PA 19122215-232-5678Through March 3480 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146215-985-0420----------Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.Textto(Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.