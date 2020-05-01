FYI Philly's Mother's Day special: Gift and virtual celebration ideas, and DIY hair and home

AIM High Studio pivots from fitness studio to community service
Fitness has always been more than just a workout at Aim High Studio and community service has always been part of their mission.
Now more than ever they are an example of how a small business can make a difference in their community. With the gym closed, their free virtual classes are an example of how they are giving back.
In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, their help is needed even more. And the staff is stepping up by serving at soup kitchens, creating free bags filled with meals and hygiene items for families in need and also collecting clothing and blanket donations. #belocalish
AIM High Studio | Facebook | Instagram
3015-3025 West Germantown Pike,
Fairview Village, PA 19403
Through virtual nutrition and fitness, this mom wants to help you 'Be Well'
Staying at home presents a litany of challenges to our health and fitness.
A South Philadelphia mom is tackling the needs of new moms, people with health conditions and others who just want to be their best selves with a virtual program designed for real people living real lives.
Beth Auguste, owner of Be Well With Beth, left her job after having her daughter, Camille, two years ago. She started Be Well With Beth after identifying a lack of useful nutritional resources for new moms and those with busy schedules. That endeavor expanded to Mommy and Me fitness classes and other workouts. When COVID-19 hit, she was forced to pivot to a fully virtual program.
Beth offers free recipes, workouts and other services via her Instagram page. Beth has created a completely virtual program to help busy parents with food and fitness. Enrollment is open now, click here to join: The 4 Month Refresh
Be Well With Beth website | Facebook | Instagram
BOK Building
1901 South 9th Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19148
267-281-3363
Dining Out for Life Goes Virtual
Dining Out for Life is celebrating its 30th anniversary.
The annual event raises money and awareness for community-based organizations serving people living with or impacted by HIV.
The event normally takes place at restaurants throughout Philadelphia, but because of the current COVID 19 pandemic, organizers are asking people to order takeout, cook at home or find another creative way to show their support for the cause.
You can share your photos on social media using the hashtags #DineInEndHIVPHL and #DineOnlineEndHIV. Head to Dining Out for Life website to learn more about how you can support the organization.
Apricot Stone recreates its dining experience online
Dining out is one of the biggest casualties of the virtual world we now all live in. The team behind a Northern Liberties restaurant is re-creating the entire experience online.
Apricot Stone is known for its authentic Mediterranean food. The intimate family restaurant pivoted to a take-out spot due to COVID-19.
And they're making another change.
Apricot Stone recently launched a virtual dining experience taking take out to the next level. Customers can make a reservation and the owner will act as your waiter for the night, take your order and then deliver the food along with some of the restaurant's ambience.
The proceeds from this service are helping the furloughed staff at Apricot Stone.
Apricot Stone | Facebook | Instagram
1040 North 2nd Street #601
Give mom the gift of flowers through a virtual experience
Flowers are a great way to send mom some love!
Alice's Table by Bucks County Blooms is now hosting virtual flower parties!
The company will FedEx flowers and a vase to your house, and then you connect with their florists online to assemble it.
You can set-up a one-one class or a group class for the perfect quarantine activity with family and friends.
The classes will teach you lots of tips and tricks on creating and maintaining the perfect bouquet.
Alice's Table by Bucks County Blooms | Facebook
Six Philly companies combined to deliver their goods during COVID-19
When the coronavirus hit the crisis stage, six small food and beverage businesses in Philadelphia immediately decided that they should pair up to serve the local community.
They built a website overnight and went live within two days of the shutdown notice, offering what they call "The Joy Box", an essential box of non-essentials.
The box is customizable with a $40 minimum and shoppers can choose delivery or pickup from Triple Bottom Brewery, which is partnering on the initiative with Weckerly's Ice Cream, Lil' Pop Shop, Caphe Roasters, Mycopolitan Mushroom Company & Third Wheel Cheese.
The Joy Box
915 Spring Garden Street, Ground Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19123
Email: Phillyjoybox@gmail.com
Delivery or Pickup at Triple Bottom Brewery
You can now get Yards beer and food To-go
The Taproom at Yards 5th and Spring Garden brew-quarters are normally bustling.
Now, it's quiet but there's a small team inside, brewing beer and making family style meals for pickup and delivery.
The brewery just released two new beers, a summer ale called Summer Crush and a new hazy IPA dubbed Philthy, an ode to the unfiltered nature of Philly sports fans.
And speaking of sports, those 19.2 ounce cans of Yards beer you can normally only get at the ballpark? You can now drink them at home.
Maybe crack one open while you relive the 1980 World Series win or the devastating 1993 loss.
Yards Brewing Company Instagram
500 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123
How to keep your hair looking fresh during quarantine
Haircare during the coronavirus quarantine has created quite a dilemma for women around the region. With salons closed and many in need of a touch-up, Alicia Vitarelli reached out to some local experts for tips on trimming bangs and how to achieve a salon-style blowout.
And if you're a male overdue for a cut, we have you covered, too. Check out haircutting tips from stylist Richard, owner of Ovations Salon in Northern Liberties, as he demonstrates the basics for a male haircut with his son.
You'll need a set of clippers and maybe a little bit of courage. But just remember, it will grow back.
Ovations Salon
539 N Orianna St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
215-923-4747
House of Clarity
1532 Sansom Street, 2nd Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19102
215-587-2120
Pampering Porch Drops from Cynplicity Artisan Soap Co.
Cynplicity Founder Cynthia Mosco makes bath and body products the old-fashioned way, handcrafting all natural shampoos, soaps, bath bombs, natural deodorants and hand salves.
The brick and mortar shop is closed amid COVID-19 shutdown but the online store is open and shipping across the country. And if you're local to the Collingswood area, Mosco is doing drop-offs.
If you could only smell through your screen, the aromatherapy is amazing!
Cynplicity Artisan Soap Co. | Online store
684 Haddon Avenue, Collingswood, N.J. 08108
856-204-1842
Introducing At Home With Adam Joseph
For many of us, staying home during the COVID crisis is a real challenge, especially if you have kids.
But for Adam Joseph, it's an opportunity to virtually invite people over as he tackles all sorts of projects from home decor to cooking, gardening and parenting.
You watch 6abc meteorologist Adam Joseph on the air, now you can see him in action at home!
Adam is truly a jack-of-all-trades. He has been spending his quarantine time cooking, exercising, remodeling, building garden beds and being a great dad, with activities like story time and family photo shoots!
He shares all of his DIY tips -- including his recipes -- and hopes to inspire people to use this time at home to stay active and engaged.
Watch all of Adam's Videos | Follow Adam on his social media
Eric & Christopher Introduce American Pride Pillow Collection
Made Locally in Perkasie, PA