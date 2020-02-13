Celebrating black-owned business and more in February

5 Black-owned restaurants you must try
Visit Philly compiled a list of 28 of thier favorite black-owned restaurants for soul food, desset and more.
Jeannette Reyes was happy to dive into the menu options at five of those places, making stops at restaurants all over the region.
Check out Visit Philly's entire list at here.
Baby Buns at the Bourse | The Bourse
111 S Independence Mall E, Philadelphia, Pa. 19106
609-200-2301
Green Soul | Facebook
1410 Mount Vernon Street, Philadelphia, Pa.19130
215-660-9600
Bookers Restaurant & Bar | Facebook
5021 Baltimore Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19143
215-883-0960
Tastie's
1214 N. 52nd Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19131
215-477-0281
Miss Tootsie's |Facebook
1312 South St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19147
215-731-9045
Cafes and bars to check out
We check out three spots chosen from many, showcasing their sweet treats, baked goods and juice gems.
Khoran Horn is the classically trained chef, a lifelong pescatarian who has never eaten meat, and started Stripp'd Juice company to provide options for people with a like mind.
Blew Kind is a poet, artist, advocate and owner of Franny Lou's Porch. The East Kensington Cafe is a neighborhood gathering spot that not only satisfies your cravings, but also inspires creativity.
Denise Gause has been a North Philadelphia staple for nearly 30 years serving sweet treats to her community. You can get everything from donuts to wedding cakes at her shop Denise's.
Stripp'd Juice | Facebook | Instagram
2 locations
Philadelphia: 263 N 3rd St Philadelphia, PA 19106
Delaware: 111 West 10th Street Wilmington, DE 19898
Franny Lou's Porch | Facebook | Instagram
2400 Coral St, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Denise's Delicacies
2916 N 22nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19132
215-225-5425
West Philly's Puffy coat king
There's a new shop in West Philly where you can get a hip fashion staple designed by self-proclaimed 'King of the Puffy Coat'!
Owner-designer Will Walker started Banni Peru fashion line with an online store, and he just opened a boutique store on West 52nd Street.
His shiny, bright-colored puffer is a huge hit with celebrities like Fabolous and Teyana Taylor, and his gear has also been worn by Cardi B and Future.
Melissa Magee caught up with the local designer and tried one on for size!
Banni Peru | Facebook | Instagram
507 S. 52nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19131
215-748-8517
Check out this man's bling bling Cadillac
When the doctors told Gilbert Hilton he had six months to live after a having a triple heart bypass, he knew he had to get better.
2020 Atlantic City Restaurant Week
Atlantic City Restaurant Week is March 8-13 and it's a great time to explore the local dining scene.
There's everything from Hollywood names like Gordon Ramsey, Guy Fieri, Wolfgang Puck to the world's very first Afghan fusion restaurant. We sent Karen Rogers out to sample some of the grub.
Setaara | Facebook
2322 Arctic Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Rhythm and Spirits | Facebook
129 S Tennessee Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
KWI Noodle House| Facebook
2100 Pacific Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Home + Gardening tips from the experts
Spring is right around the corner so it's time to start paying attention to your home garden again.
We consulted some local experts for tips on everything from gardening, to a creating a little "backyard buzz". They will all be at the Philadelphia Home + Garden show, which runs from Feb. 14th through the 16th at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks.
You can enter to win an original handmade custom table from a designer at the show. Enter here: Home + Garden Sweepstakes
Philadelphia Bee Company | Facebook
5070 Parkside Ave., Philadelphia, 19131
215-288-0893
Potted Perfection LLC | Facebook | Instagram
215-990-4906
Misfits Market | Facebook | Instagram
Rent The Chicken | Facebook | Instagram
844-310-8782
Philly now has outdoor yoga in the winter
Every Sunday afternoon in winter, the Fairmount Park Horticulture Center hosts a 90-minute, all-levels vinyasa flow surrounded by lush tropical plants in the greenhouse.
The classes are the next chapter of the Greenhouse's winter oasis series, following the Getaway at the Greenhouse, a free winter tropical oasis to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.
Greenhouse Yoga at the Horticulture Center
Sundays 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m. - through March 29
$15 for non-members; free with Fairmount Park Conservancy Membership
The Horticulture Center in West Fairmount Park
100 N Horticultural Drive, Philadelphia, PA 19131
Shows and exhibits to celebrate Black History Month in Philly
We're midway through February but there's still plenty of time and events for you to celebrate Black History Month.
From an Underground Railroad museum to a photo exhibit on Selma, Alabama, and plays recognizing the nation's slavery past, we round up a number of ways to remember the history and celebrate African American culture all over the region.
Witness to History: Selma Photography of Stephen Somerstein | Exhibit info and tickets | Facebook
Brandywine River Museum of Art
1 Hoffmans Mill Rd, Chadds Ford, Pa. 19317
610-388-2700
The Underground Railroad Museum | Events and tickets
Belmont Mansion
2000 Belmont Mansion Dr, Philadelphia, Pa. 19131
215-878-8844
My General Tubman | Show schedule and tickets
Arden Theatre
Through March 15th
40 N. 2nd Street, Philadelphia, Pa 19106
215-922-1122
Rachel | Cast and tickets | Facebook
Quintessence Theatre Group
7137 Germantown Ave., (Mt. Airy) Philadelphia, Pa. 19119
215-987-4450
Shelter Me: Rescue Pups takes your wedding pics to the next level
There's a new trend in the world of weddings ... and it's landing right on the bride's, groom's and guests' laps.
It's adorable rescue pups in wedding photos and celebrations as a new way to showcase them for adoption!
One local couple decided to take their love of dogs, especially rescue dogs, a paw further, and collaborated with the Brandywine Valley SPCA to have rescue pups available on their wedding day for pre-nuptial pics!
The photos turned out adorable - and the best part - all of the puppies were adopted a week later.
Health and Medical Reporter Ali Gorman has the story.
Brandywine Valley SPCA| Facebook
1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380