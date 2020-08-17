Harriett's Bookshop is "Black Girl Magic" via books and conversation

Harriett's Bookshop is a monument to Harriett Tubman.It opened on Girard Avenue in Fishtown just six weeks before COVID-19 closures. Now, owner and curator Jeannine A. Cook has taken the shop to the sidewalk, to celebrate female authors, artists and activists but also to create a concrete space for difficult dialogue.As an educator and consultant, she travels the world to talk about issues of racism and colonialism but she believes it was fate that brought her to this place at this time.Sidewalk Sales Thursday-Sunday, noon-6pm258 E. Girard Ave. Philadelphia, Pa. 19125