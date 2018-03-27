FYI PHILLY

Inside the Parx Casino expansion

We check out the new digs and eats at Parx Casino. (WPVI)

Parx Casino has just undergone a $50M expansion with new restaurants, a new event center and a new poker room. Melissa Magee takes the tour.
Parx Casino | Facebook

2999 Street Road, Bensalem, PA 19020
1.888.LUV.PAR
Other locations
Parx Casino Xcite Center | Liberty Bell Gastropub | Oliveto
