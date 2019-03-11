FYI Philly

FYI Philly: Martin Guitar

A local guitar maker is making a big bang in the music business

Localish presents: Martin Guitar
They're known as "America's Guitar" company. In fact, many of your favorite musicians play one of their instruments! Tour Martin Guitar Factory and see why they're beloved for generations.

