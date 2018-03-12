Mom Mom's, Mama's Meatballs take their restaurants indoors

EMBED </>More Videos

Two restaurants that took their mobile business indoors. (WPVI)


We visit Mom Mom's Kitchen and Mama's Meatballs, two mobile vendors who just opened their own brick and mortar locations.

Mom Mom's Kitchen | Facebook
2551 Orthodox St, Philadelphia, PA 19137
(215) 613-7781

Mama's Meatballs | Facebook
2673 Haddonfield Road, Pennsauken, NJ 08110
(856) 438-5674


----------
Check out FYI Philly on social media. Like us on Facebook FYI Philly on Facebook for more about destination sites across the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Report a Typo
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News