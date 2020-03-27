Museum Without Walls and recipes and workouts you can do at home

Explore the Museum without Walls, Philly's tour of public art
Philadelphia has more than 1,000 sculptures, everything from figurative works to pop art and contemporary pieces. Now you can see them all in self-guided tours.
The Association for Public Art website has downloadable maps and audio files that you can listen to on the go highlighting the public art on display. Each of the tours has the distance marked and an indication of whether it's bike or pedestrian-friendly.
It's a great time to explore the sculptures along the Schuylkill River and around the Horticultural Center, where the cherry trees are blossoming and the daffodils are in full bloom.
If you're homebound, you can explore the outside without ever leaving your couch. Call it armchair culture.
The free app is available for download at the Apple Store and on Google Play.
Broadway Philly's 2021-22 season
The Broadway Philadelphia stage is quiet for now but the curtain will rise again this fall.
The 2020-2021 season includes 14 productions, more than 200 performances set at three of the city's best theaters: The Academy of Music, Merriam Theater and Forrest Theatre will host the upcoming season.
The shows coming next year include four Philadelphia premiers and the collection of shows has accounted for 49 Tony Awards combined.
Broadway Philadelphia 2020-2021 Season
Gardening tips at your fingertips from the experts
Your backyard is your oasis and now is the perfect time to head outside and start digging in the dirt.
The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society or PHS has a blog filled with tips you can use to make a backyard project during the COVID-19 lockdown.
We talked with gardening guru Sally McCabe about building a window box, mixing beautiful flowers with edible lettuce and herbs. We also talked to celebrity florist Tu Bloom, who holds potting parties at the PHS Philadelphia Flower Show. He says a successful container garden comes down to thriller, filler and spiller. And whatever you, don't overwater.
Pennsylvania Horticultural Society | PHS Gardening Blog
Philly's bagel boom continues with new Spread Bagelry
Philadelphia's bagel scene is on the rise.
Spread Bagelry makes them 'Montreal style' -- instead of being boiled in regular water, they are boiled in honey water, and then baked in a wood-fired oven.
The chain started in 2011 with one small shop in Rittenhouse, and now has five locations. We visited their new 'Spread-quarters' on Walnut Street that also boasts a patio and a bar.
Six-minute Meals from Louie Louie
The Chefs at Louie Louie offer up three mouthwatering recipes you can easily make at home in just about six minutes.
Full Recipe: Louie Louie's mushroom gnocchi
Full Recipe: Louie Louie's Acai Bowl
Full Recipe: Louie Louie's Charred Spanish Octopus
BBQ Tips from grilling pros Honey Bears
Fourth of July and summer is prime barbecue time so Melissa Magee gets some tips from a husband and wife known as the Honey Bears BBQ Team.
This edgy comedian is making people roll on the floor laughing at age 88
Age is just a number for Natalie K. Levant who decided to give standup comedy a try six years ago when she was 81.
Now at 88-years-old, she's making folks in the Philadelphia area laugh with her edgy humor.
She talks about her life as she has lived it, all the good and especially the bad. Her mantra is "Never know your place" and it's something she brings up in her standup!
Natalie encourages people to only become more visible and live life by their own rules.
Workouts you can do at home from 6abc's Fitness Tips
Our fitness guru Shoshana Vitale demonstrates workouts you can do at home to blast your glutes, tone your shoulders and get your core tight.