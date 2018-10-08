Philadelphia Museum of Art Contemporary Craft Show
The Philadelphia Museum of Art is hosting its 42nd Annual Craft Show November 2-4th at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. The premier American craft show will feature 195 fine artist in the United States and a Guest Artist Program that will feature 26 artists from Germany.
Contemporary Craft Show (Nov. 2-4 | Facebook
Preview party: Nov. 1
Pennsylvania Convention Center
Tickets can be purchased online or during the Show at the Convention Center.
