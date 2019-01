Philadelphia Magazine's 50 Best Restaurants-Top 10

Philadelphia Magazine's Ultimate Hoagie Guide

Philadelphia Magazine's Picks for Best Pierogies

Philadelphia Magazine's List of Great Spots for Mac N' Cheese

Philadelphia Magazine's Best Bakeries

Philly Home + Garden Show: Make It Take It

FYI Loves the Arts: The Second City

Shelter Me

This weekend on FYI Philly, it's time to make your restaurant bucket list.From macaroni and cheese to hoagies, bakeries to pierogis, it's Philadelphia Magazine's picks for the best the city has to offer. Plus we're brushing up our DIY skills to get ready for the Philly Home + Garden Show.Philadelphia Magazine has released its list of the city's 50 best restaurants. Jeannette Reyes checks out the Top-10 finishers. Click here for the full list: Philadelphia Magazine 50 Best Restaurants in 2019 743 S. 4th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147215-278-27361408 S. 12th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147604 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147215-925-30011617 East Passyunk Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19148215-271-82992031 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103267-639-6644237 St. James Place, Philadelphia, PA 19106215-625-88001312 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107215-732-3478Friday Saturday Sunday261 S. 21st Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103215-546-42322218 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103267-519-03291528 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19153215-302-1900Weds, Feb. 6, 6:30-9 p.m.2300 South Swanson Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148Philadelphia may be known for Cheesesteaks and roast pork, but the hoagie is the city's signature lunch sandwich. Socreated what THE ULTIMATE hoagie guide. Ultimate Hoagie Guide 148 West Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19123Reading Terminal Market: 12th & Arch Streets, Philadelphia, PA215-592-77991730 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 191031710 S 10th Street, Philadelphia, PA 191484500 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19139-4587E York St & Martha Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125Love pierogis? Here are Philadelphia Magazine's picks for the best spots in the city to get those scrumptious stuffed dumplings.2711 Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19130215-235-2739648 Roxborough Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19128215-483-53012331 E Cumberland Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125215-425-44602620 E. Allegheny Ave (Allegheny Ave & Richmond St), Philadelphia, PA 19134215-634-32242706 E. Allegheny Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19134267-596-77272551 Orthodox Street, Philadelphia, PA 19137215-613-7781When it comes to comfort food, it's hard to top a piping hot bowl of Mac n Cheese, especially when it's scratch made. Here are Philadelphia Magazine's picks for best spots to indulge. Best Mac N' cheese 2331 E Cumberland Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125215-425-4460509 S 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147215-558-24711312 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147215-731-90451703 S 11th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148267-831-2040104 S 18th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103215-444-6144227 S 18th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103215-545-2262Looking for good spots for sweet endings? Philadelphia Magazine put together the ultimate guide to Philadelphia Bakeries. Guide to bakeries1306 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19125215-278-25801451 E. Columbia Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19125631 North 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123230 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106215-608-8938212 S. 12th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107267-928-317210865 Bustleton Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19116215-677-432335 S. 19th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103215-563-0759The Philly Home + Garden Show is coming to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks and the Make It Take it Room is one of the most popular features. Melissa Magee gets crafting.Feb. 15-17Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at OaksOaks, PAWe could all use a little more laughter in our life, and The Second City improv troupe is delivering with a show based on a theme we can all relate to.The Kimmel Center Presents Second City Tour: It's Not You, It's MeJan. 30-Feb. 2300 S Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102In this episode of Shelter Me, 6abc's Ali Gorman takes a tour of Providence Animal Center's newest digs for the dogs set to open at the end of January.555 Sandy Bank Road, Media, PA 19063----------Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.