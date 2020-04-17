How to appreciate nature with Earth Day 50 on the horizon

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6108879" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Philly is an adopter of the species survival plan, a worldwide network of zoo's working together to enhance species conservation.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6103283" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> This Eco-friendly shop is a no-waste, fashion recycling store with a whole lot of creativity.

Curator Abby King leads a virtual happy hour at PAFA.org

Bicycle shops are now considered an essential service during the pandemic and one local shop is thriving in Center City.Trek Center City features a contact-less system set up for service and repair and the shop is offering free delivery on new bikes with a 30-day test drive period.1923 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103215-568-6002The Philadelphia Zoo has been a leader in animal conservation in the United States. As we prepare to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, we recognize the Zoo's work protecting and preserving endangered species.The Zoo is also welcoming a number of new animals from parents considered endangered speices. One such animal is th enew sloth bear club, and you can help the Zoo name it in an online contest. The link to vote on some of the suggested names is below.Even though the doors are closed for now the zoo staff is still working hard. Without any guests visiting they are trying to raise money to keep all the animals healthy and safe. If you'd like to help you can support their Spring Back Fund.3400 W. Girard Avenue Philadelphia, PA 19104With the COVID-19 pandemic, there's a surge in people looking to grow their own food. Through a partnership with the Philadelphia Department of Prisons and Temple University, PHS is helping folks grow their food.The PHS Community Gardening program supports hundreds of neighborhood gardens that grow items for local food pantries.This Eco-friendly shop is a no-waste, fashion recycling store with a whole lot of creativity.Inside the Fishtown and Roxborough locations, you can find jewelry, sunglasses, hats, purses and clothing for all occasions.2050 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125Coping with things in the world or Coronavirus pandemic is understandably stressful, to say the least. Meditation is said to bring relaxation, so Karen Rogers tried out a session to see how it helps.Jessie Amitrano is a 20-year practitioner, who is sharing her sessions with 'virtually' everyone. And during the current stay at home orders, she is making her videos free so you can log on to her YouTube channel and try them anytime at home.One of the most uplifting parts of the COVID-19 crisis is how many people are finding ways to help out their fellow human beings.The Sixers' Milton Shake teamed up with HipCityVeg to donate $5,000 for lunch bags filled with his favorite vegan fast food items to donate to medical workers. Within two days, fans had doubled the donation.Dig Philly, a New York-based, vegetable-focused restaurant that opened in Rittenhouse Square in early January started a bowl for bowl program, donating a bowl for every bowl bought. But the need from hospitals and homeless shelters grew so quickly, the restaurant launched Dig Feeds, inviting customers to contribute as well.And at Performance Meal Prep, a $10 donation buys a meal for a healthcare worker on the front line, and the home delivery company is matching every donation, providing two meals for every $10 donated.214 S 40th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104267) 244-4342To donate a meal, people may text "GIVEDIG" to 80519. Those in need of meals can text "DIG FEEDS" to 80519.1616 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103215-344-8440The Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, the nation's first museum and school is making its numerous offerings available online amid the coronavirus pandemic.With their new program 'PAFA From Home: Inspiration Everywhere, Anywhere', you can see from your couch everything that you can do online, from classes to art history happy hours!Rescues around the country are seeing a dramatic increase in the number of people looking to foster a pet.We check in with PAWS to see how they are going above and beyond to fill the demand and continue to treat animals during the COVID-19 pandemic.2900 Grays Ferry Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19146215-298-9680The Dalton Farms Tulip extravaganza looks a little different this year as the region continues to adjust to COVID-19.Instead of a festival-type atmosphere, the team behind the tulips turned their show into a drive-thru exhibit.The Dalton Farms Tour of Tulips dates back to the 18th century and features more than 250,000 tulips on display and guests can drive through the farm to take in the beautiful flowers. Visitors can also learn about how the food industry is being affected by the COVID 19 pandemic.It's a no-contact way to get out and see some natural beauty during the spring season.660 Oak Grove Road, Swedesboro, NJ 08085