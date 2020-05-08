Food & Drink

Cooking at home: How to make Poi Dog's Albacore Poke Bowl

By Timothy Walton
Poi Dog is known for their not-so-traditional Hawaiian cuisine.

With their doors closed due to the pandemic, owner Kiki Aranita is sharing some tips for at-home recipes to bring some of the flavors of the restaurant into your kitchen.

She shared a Poke Bowl recipe that uses whatever you have in the pantry. "I want to make something that's affordable and requires little to no skill and ingredients are easily substitutable," she says.

See the recipe below and don't be afraid to get creative!

Poi Dog Philly | Facebook | Instagram
100.5 S 21st St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Albacore Poke

Ingredients
Note: Samuels Seafood has been doing home delivery and you can get fresh albacore for around $6 per lb. This is cheaper than canned tuna and it makes fantastic poke

  • 1 lb fresh albacore, cleaned of skin and fibrous parts, diced
  • 2-3 tablespoons toasted sesame oil
  • 3-4 tablespoons shoyu (to taste)
  • 2 stalks green onion, sliced thin
  • 1 teaspoon ginger, grated
  • pinch of sea salt or kosher salt


Other suggestions: chili pepper powder or flakes, diced sweet onion, shiso (dried or fresh or in furikake form), seaweed

Directions
Combine and serve over warm rice
