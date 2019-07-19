FYI Philly's 2019 Ice Cream Social

Grab a scoop on the Bucks County Ice Cream Trail
On the hunt for some ice cream? Melissa Magee jumps on the Bucks County Ice Cream Trail to visit some of the local creameries making their own sweet concoctions.
Visit Bucks County Ice Cream Trail
Goodnoe Farm Dairy Bar | Facebook
4 South Sycamore Street, Newtown, PA 18940
Moo Hope Ice Cream | Facebook
22 S Main Street, New Hope, PA 18938
Uncle Dave's Homemade Ice Cream | Facebook | Instagram
2 Locations:
931 Stony Hill Rd, Morrisville, PA 19067
2100 Lower State Road, Doylestown, PA 18901
Checking out Culturally Inspired Treats
Expand your palate with culturally inspired scoops found right here in Philly.
Arctic Scoop | Instagram | Facebook
Thai inspired ice cream, coconut bowls and egg waffles in South Philly.
1812 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148
LA Guerrerense | Facebook
Traditional Mexican ice cream parlor in the heart of the Italian Market.
1143 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Dre's Homemade Water Ice and Ice Cream | Instagram | Facebook
Southern Style Desserts - Food truck found at various festivals and in the South.
Localish Presents: Philly's abundance of Water Ice
Whether you call it, water or "wooder" ice, it's the go-to summer treat in the Philly streets. We check out six spots making the City of Brotherly Love a little sweeter.
Pop's Homemade Water Ice | Facebook |
1337 W Oregon Ave, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19148
610-789-7677
John's Water Ice | Facebook |
701 Christian St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
215-925-6955
Tranzilli's Real Italian Water Ice | Facebook |
5901 Belfield Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19144
215-849-7965
Siddiq's Real Fruit Water Ice | Facebook |
264 S 60th St, Philadelphia, PA 19143
215-410-6513
D'Emilio's Old World Ice Treats | Facebook
Various Locations
Ice Cream for the dairy-free crowd
From 'nice' cream to vegan ice cream and fruit and coconut cream filled popsicles, there are lots of ways to treat yourself when dairy is off the table.
Lil' Pop Shop Rittenhouse | Facebook
229 S 20th Street, Philadelphia, PA
215-309-5822
Lil' Pop Shop West Philly
265 S 44th Street, Philadelphia, PA
215--222-5829
Chilly Banana | Facebook
P'unk Burger | Facebook
1823 Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148
HipCityVeg Ardmore | Facebook
76 Coulter Ave, Suburban Square, Ardmore, PA
484-410-2860
Soy Café | Facebook
630 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
Goldie | Facebook
1526 Sansom Street, Philadelphia, PA
267-239-0777
Newcomers to the local ice cream scene
Rosati has been making its water ice for more than 100 years and they've been 'Makin' it in Philly' from the start. The dessrt shop has walk-up windows for locals but the ice gets shipped around the country to more than 30 states. Rosati also has a booming business providing healthy ice treats for school lunches around the country. And it's all made at the factory in Clifton Heights where Karen Rogers found out how it works and what's made their success so enduring.
Rosati Water Ice | Facebook | Instagram
201 East Madison Avenue, Clifton Heights, PA
This Philly parlor is run by a husband and wife on a mission to make people happy with everything from Fruity Pebble Milkshakes to the Stock's pound cake sundae. There's even a pup cup to chill off your four legged friends.
Somerset Splits | IG|FB
2600 E. Somerset Street
Philadelphia, PA 19134
Frozen finishers
We go to three of the top restaurants in the city to have the chefs show us some of their coolest desserts! See what these award-winning chefs are cooking up for frozen fun, at Little Nonna's, Time, and Cadence.
Little Nonna's | Facebook
1234 Locust Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
215-546-2100
Time | Facebook
1315 Sansom Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
215-985-4800
Cadence | Facebook
161 W. Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19123
215 419-7537
FYI Philly Loves the Arts: PAFA
From the Schuylkill to the Hudson: Landscapes of the Early American Republic tells the untold story of Philly's 's leading role in creating a national school of landscape painting.
Landscapes of the Early American Republic | Tickets
Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts
118-128 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
Shelter Me: Forgotten Angels Equine Rescue
In this week's episode of Shelter Me, 6ABC's Gina Gannon spotlights Forgotten Angels Equine Rescue located in Medford, N.J.
Forgotten Angels Equine Rescue | Facebook