Aggravated manslaughter charge filed in New Jersey boating death

Arthur Lesbirel was earlier charged with boating under the influence.
GALLOWAY TWP., New Jersey -- A man has been charged with aggravated manslaughter in the death of a woman ejected from a moving boat and struck by the propeller 2 1/2 years ago off New Jersey.

Members of U.S. Marshals regional fugitive task force on Monday arrested 45-year-old Arthur Lesbirel of Galloway Township on the charge, the Atlantic County prosecutor's office said Tuesday.

Prosecutors allege that he was operating the 18-foot Beachcraft "recklessly" in July 2019 in the Intercoastal Waterway in Galloway Township. He was earlier charged with boating under the influence.

Authorities have said that 39-year-old Iesha Thies of Mays Landing was ejected from the boat and sustained "major injuries" when she was struck by the propeller. She was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later.

Another passenger was charged with allowing Lesbirel to operate the vessel under the influence.

Lesbirel is at the Atlantic County Justice Facility pending a detention hearing. It's unclear whether he has an attorney and numbers listed in his name were no longer in service Tuesday.
