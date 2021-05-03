FYI Philly

Garden Days plants destination events in East Passyunk to line up with Flower Show

By Natalie Jason
EMBED <>More Videos

Garden Days plants destination events in East Passyunk to line up with Flower Show

Starting next Saturday, you can take in three weeks of garden-y goodness along East Passyunk Avenue. It's all in celebration of the first-time South Philly outdoor location for the Philadelphia Flower Show. From May 8 - 31, you are encouraged to mask up and head to 'the Avenue' for a verdant series of events, from a large-scale selfie station to a pop-up dance-along. All events take place among the 150 shopping, dining, and service businesses that are members of the East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District (BID) Check their website often, as event dates and times may change.

East Passyunk Garden Days | Facebook | Instagram

May 8-31, 2021

East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District (BID)

1904 E. Passyunk Avenue

Phila. PA 19148

215-336-1455
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsflower showfyi philly
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
100% Authentic Mexican Grill Opens in South Jersey
WATCH Oct. 3 FYI Philly: Hispanic Heritage Month, Karen's farewell
Crème Brulee Bistro & Café bakes the best of France all over Philly
FYI Philly says goodbye to Karen Rogers
TOP STORIES
Philly elementary school under lockdown due to homicide investigation
Teen killed, father injured in shooting outside South Jersey Walmart
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Show More
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
More TOP STORIES News