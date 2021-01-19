Arts & Entertainment

Garth Brooks joins lineup of entertainers at Biden's inauguration

WASHINGTON D.C. -- Add Garth Brooks to the lineup of entertainers at the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

"This is a great day in our household," the country music superstar said during a virtual press conference Monday, two days before Biden is to be sworn in. "This is not a political statement. This is a statement of unity."

Brooks, who joins Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez among others, performed during the inaugural celebration of President Barack Obama in 2009. He turned down a chance to play for President Donald Trump in 2017, citing a scheduling conflict.

Invited by incoming first lady Jill Biden, Brooks has known the Bidens for more than a decade, when Joe Biden was Obama's vice president.

Brooks said that for this week's inaugural, he will perform solo doing "broken down, bare-bones stuff," and hinted at covering material by songwriters from outside the U.S.

He does not plan to sing his socially conscious "We Shall Be Free," which he performed at the Obama inaugural.

Brooks praised the Bidens for being "hellbent on making things good" and said he welcomed the chance to help the country heal.

"I want to spend the next 10 years of my life not divided. I'm so tired of being divided," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentwashington d.c.presidential inaugurationlive musicgarth brookskamala harrismusicus capitoljoe biden
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Murder suspect released from jail 2 weeks prior on reduced bail
Boy, 13, shot near Philadelphia basketball court
Pa. woman accused of laptop theft from Pelosi's office amid riot
Trump lifts COVID-19 travel ban for UK and most of Europe
No estimated time frame for delayed USPS packages
Norristown NAACP holds peaceful protest on MLK Day of Service
Teen jailed in Cayman Islands for breaking quarantine released
Show More
This app lets friends buy each other drinks from home
Media woman launches crowdfunding effort to help friends during pandemic
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
More vaccination clinics open in NJ, but with limited supply
Police ID suspect accused of killing Temple grad walking dog
More TOP STORIES News