Gary Wright, singer-songwriter known for 70s hits 'Dream Weaver' and 'Love Is Alive,' dies at 80

PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif. -- Gary Wright, best known for his 70s hit songs "Dream Weaver" and "Love Is Alive," died after long health battle, his son told Eyewitness News. He was 80.

His son, Justin, said his father had been suffering with Parkinson's disease and Lewy body dementia for the past six years.

The singer-songwriter died Monday morning at his home in Palos Verdes Estates surrounded by his family and loved ones.

Word of his death spread on social media with many fans and fellow musicians sharing their memories of Wright, including singer-songwriter Stephen Bishop.

"The attached photos hold precious memories from the very first and last time we shared the stage together, alongside our mutual musical pal John Ford Coley," wrote Bishop on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Gary's vibrant personality and exceptional talent made every moment together truly enjoyable. His legacy will live on for many years to come ..."

